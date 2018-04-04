Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD
Overview
Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Wash U, St Louis
Locations
1
University Ophthalmology Associates Limited1725 W Harrison St Ste 918, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2734
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Virasch with an overnight change (for the worse) in my vision. She realized that the condition was the result of a non-eye related medication I had begun taking the prior month. In consultation with the prescribing physician, Dr. Virasch helped to put me on a course of lessened medication which, after three and a half months, has resulted in my vision returning to normal. She calmed my sense of worry and has left me feeling very reassured about my eye health.
About Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish and Thai
- 1740459403
Education & Certifications
- Wash U, St Louis
- Rush University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
