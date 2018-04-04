See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Wash U, St Louis

Dr. Virasch works at University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University Ophthalmology Associates Limited
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 918, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 942-2734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Ulcer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Pterygium
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2018
    I came to Dr. Virasch with an overnight change (for the worse) in my vision. She realized that the condition was the result of a non-eye related medication I had begun taking the prior month. In consultation with the prescribing physician, Dr. Virasch helped to put me on a course of lessened medication which, after three and a half months, has resulted in my vision returning to normal. She calmed my sense of worry and has left me feeling very reassured about my eye health.
    Skokie — Apr 04, 2018
    About Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1740459403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash U, St Louis
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanee Virasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Virasch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Virasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Virasch works at University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Virasch's profile.

    Dr. Virasch has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virasch on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Virasch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virasch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

