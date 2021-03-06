Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD
Overview
Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Optima Women's Healthcare, PLLC9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 450, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 805-1807
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jerath has been my doctor for over 10 years and delivered all 3 of my children. She is kind, caring, and compassionate. She is knowledgeable and spends time explaining things. One time she called me at 9pm to follow-up on my test results. Her office is beautiful and her staff is great too. She is definitely the best doctor I have ever had.
About Dr. Vandna Jerath, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780722793
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.