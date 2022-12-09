Dr. Vandana Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vandana Sood, MD
Overview
Dr. Vandana Sood, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sold listened carefully, asked pertinent questions, and gave a clear explanation of the diagnosis.
About Dr. Vandana Sood, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1134531601
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston, Tx
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
