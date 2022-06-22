Overview

Dr. Vandana Soni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Soni works at SCHLESSINGER LEVI POLATSCH in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.