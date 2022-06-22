Dr. Vandana Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vandana Soni, MD
Overview
Dr. Vandana Soni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Vandana Soni Physician PC700 Old Country Rd Ste 205, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 674-5841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Soni is a wonderful neurologist. She is genuinely caring and concerned for my well being. She has helped me live a much much better quality of life. She listens to all of my health concerns and has always led me in the right direction medically. She is thorough and always provides a plan of action. I thank Dr. Soni so much for providing me a wonderful quality of life.
About Dr. Vandana Soni, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316038730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.