Dr. Vandana Singh, DO
Overview
Dr. Vandana Singh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visits with Dr. Singh have been informative and she has guided me to a plan to reach my goals. She compliments my progress and encourages me to continue efforts I am making to help my health. She has really made a difference in my health care. She takes the time to listen to me and addresses my concerns without feeling rushed. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Vandana Singh, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1033321815
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
