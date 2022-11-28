Overview

Dr. Vandana Sahay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Groton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Nashoba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sahay works at SMG Groton Internal Medicine in Groton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.