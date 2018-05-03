Overview

Dr. Vandana Raman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Raman works at IU Health Arnett Cancer Center in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.