Dr. Vandana Raman, MD
Dr. Vandana Raman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
IU Health Arnett Cancer Care420 N 26th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 838-6885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Raman?
I am so thrilled to have found Dr. Raman. On the day my bloodwork came back abnormal to my GP's office about 9 months ago, I was referred to Dr. Raman. She was able to see me that same day. She has been amazing in terms of spending a surprising amount of time with me to explain my condition, a rare leukemia, the treatment plan, and everything in between. I feel incredibly comforted by her approach. The WC office staff is 100% amazing as well!
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Medical Oncology
