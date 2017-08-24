Overview

Dr. Vandana Palagiri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College|Siddhartha Medical College|University of Health Science / Siddhartha Medical College|University of Health Science / Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Palagiri works at Virginia Premium Medical Care in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.