Dr. Vandana Nanda, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Nanda works at Virginia Retina Consultants in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.