Dr. Vandana Minnal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vandana Minnal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Horizon Eye Care PA135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 825-6894
Waverly11835 Southmore Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 341-3220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pineville10520 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always polite. Always respectful.
About Dr. Vandana Minnal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740424894
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- New York Hospital Queens
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Barnard College, Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
