Overview

Dr. Vandana Long, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Delaware Center For Digestive Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.