Overview

Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Krishna works at Asthma & Allergy Specialists, PC in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.