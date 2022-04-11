See All Allergists & Immunologists in Winchester, MA
Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (60)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Krishna works at Asthma & Allergy Specialists, PC in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    William C. Walsh M.d.
    955 Main St Ste 208, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-2293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHA Cambridge Hospital
  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angioedema
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Hives
Angioedema
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krishna?

    Apr 11, 2022
    Done with precision, safety and care. They try to help as many people as possible. They were doing the shots for many years for basically free out of concern to help as many patients as possible. If you can be a little patient with them you will get help from Dr. K like you won't anywhere else. I assure you.
    Current patient of 4 years — Apr 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krishna to family and friends

    Dr. Krishna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krishna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD.

    About Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891776746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishna works at Asthma & Allergy Specialists, PC in Winchester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Krishna’s profile.

    Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Angioedema, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.