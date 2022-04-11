Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Krishna works at
Locations
-
1
William C. Walsh M.d.955 Main St Ste 208, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-2293
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishna?
Done with precision, safety and care. They try to help as many people as possible. They were doing the shots for many years for basically free out of concern to help as many patients as possible. If you can be a little patient with them you will get help from Dr. K like you won't anywhere else. I assure you.
About Dr. Vandana Krishna, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891776746
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishna works at
Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Angioedema, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishna speaks Hindi.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.