Dr. Vandana Karri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vandana Karri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.
LewisGale Physicians - Oncology1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3529Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
Very good visit. Also found out that I will need iron infused. Dr Karri is going to have infusion center call me.
- Hematology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1932188562
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- King George Hospital
- Andhra Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Karri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karri has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karri speaks Hindi and Telugu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Karri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.