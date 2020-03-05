Dr. Vandana Dhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vandana Dhawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vandana Dhawan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Locations
Integrated Medical Services Plc6025 Providence Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 474-7470
Chesapeake Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 609-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dhawan is very intelligent, caring & a beautiful woman. She takes time to listen to my health concerns & did not seem annoyed or rushed. I feel that she cares about me & my overall well being. She is very kind & knowledgeable about medicine & health.
About Dr. Vandana Dhawan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285664490
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.