Overview

Dr. Vandana Dhawan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Dhawan works at Sleep Specialists Of Tide Water in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.