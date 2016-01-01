Overview

Dr. Vandana Boparai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Goa University Goa Med College and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Boparai works at Stanford Medicine Partners Primary Care Pleasanton in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Castro Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.