Dr. Vance Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Vance Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Vance Thompson Vision Clinic Prof LLC3101 W 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 361-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I changed my insurance to have my cataract surgery done at Vance Thompson Vision because of recommendations from local friends. Knowledgeable and caring staff. Excellent results. Such a blessing to be able to see clearly again. I'd highly recommend Vance Thompson Vision. If I would need eye surgery in the future, I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Vance Thompson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073519989
Education & Certifications
- Hunkeler Eye Clin
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- McKennan Hosp
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.