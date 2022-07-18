Overview

Dr. Vance Sanders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sanders works at Orange Grove Family Practice in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.