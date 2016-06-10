Dr. Vance Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Rodgers, MD
Overview
Dr. Vance Rodgers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Gastroenterology - San Luis Obispo1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 739-3280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Central Coast Gastroenterology - Pismo Beach2 James Way Ste 207, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 434-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodgers?
Dr. Rodgers is a caring and friendly Physician and I would highly recommend him if you are looking for a Doctor you can count on and trust to take care of your gastrological needs.
About Dr. Vance Rodgers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1427039916
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Cedars-Sinai MEd Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodgers speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.