Dr. Vance Plumb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vance Plumb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-2510Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 930 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2510
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Plumb performed my cardiac ablation in 1998 and gave me my life back after nine years living with tachycardia. I cannot adequately express enough the positive aspects of my procedure and overall experience.
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1376578195
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Plumb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plumb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plumb has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plumb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Plumb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plumb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plumb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plumb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.