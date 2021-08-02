Dr. Vance Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vance Moss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Howell Office2356 US Highway 9 Ste B6, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 886-2252
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moss is a true professional and would recommend him to anyone looking for the best of the best .
About Dr. Vance Moss, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184660433
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
