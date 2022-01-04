Dr. Vance Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Mason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vance Mason, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Mason works at
Locations
Clinica Family Health Services8990 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 929-1421
Plan De Salud Del Valle220 E Rogers Rd, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 697-2583
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Mason while I was in the ER with extreme abdominal pain. It turned out to be an ovarian torsion. He saved me and my 8 week pregnancy. I will forever be grateful for his attentive care. He didn’t give up, even when the answer wasn’t so clear. Wonderful doctor
About Dr. Vance Mason, MD
- Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801869425
Education & Certifications
- Abington Mem Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.