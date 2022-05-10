Overview

Dr. Vance Johnson, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Johnson works at Premier Outpatient Surgery Center in Colton, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.