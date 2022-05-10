Dr. Vance Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vance Johnson, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael Reid Crna900 E Washington St Ste 155, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 370-2190
-
2
Vance Johnson MD- Murrieta Office28078 Baxter Rd Ste 128, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 894-5000
-
3
Vance Z. Johnson, MD Murrieta Office25405 Hancock Ave Ste 110, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 894-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson is a rare find in today's fast-paced world where the insurance companies dictate how medicine is practice and numbers win. This is not the case with Dr. Johnson, he spends time with each patient and truly LISTENS to his/her concerns as if they were his only patient of the day. He does not recommend unnecessary procedures or prescribe medications as bandaids to the problem. He truly cares and wants to find the best solution to resolve the problem at hand for each patient. Additionally, his staff (front desk & nurses) are terrific - they always are courteous and respectful on the phone (also a rare find these days!), resolve your concerns, schedule in a timely fashion, and give compassionate care while in the office. Thank you all for such wonderful care!
About Dr. Vance Johnson, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518988005
Education & Certifications
- Musculoskeletal Pain Fellow Arrowback Medical Group
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Loma Linda University, La Sierra Riverside
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.