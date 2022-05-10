See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Colton, CA
Dr. Vance Johnson, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
3.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vance Johnson, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.

Dr. Johnson works at Premier Outpatient Surgery Center in Colton, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Reid Crna
    900 E Washington St Ste 155, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 370-2190
  2. 2
    Vance Johnson MD- Murrieta Office
    28078 Baxter Rd Ste 128, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 894-5000
  3. 3
    Vance Z. Johnson, MD Murrieta Office
    25405 Hancock Ave Ste 110, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 894-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    May 10, 2022
    Dr. Johnson is a rare find in today's fast-paced world where the insurance companies dictate how medicine is practice and numbers win. This is not the case with Dr. Johnson, he spends time with each patient and truly LISTENS to his/her concerns as if they were his only patient of the day. He does not recommend unnecessary procedures or prescribe medications as bandaids to the problem. He truly cares and wants to find the best solution to resolve the problem at hand for each patient. Additionally, his staff (front desk & nurses) are terrific - they always are courteous and respectful on the phone (also a rare find these days!), resolve your concerns, schedule in a timely fashion, and give compassionate care while in the office. Thank you all for such wonderful care!
    Jackie — May 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vance Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Vance Johnson, MD

    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Musculoskeletal Pain Fellow Arrowback Medical Group
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Loma Linda University, La Sierra Riverside
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vance Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis, and more.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.