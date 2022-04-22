Overview

Dr. Vance Hall, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Louisville Med School and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.