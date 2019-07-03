Overview

Dr. Vance Elshire, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Elshire works at Pulmonary Physicians of Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.