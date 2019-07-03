Dr. Vance Elshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Elshire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vance Elshire, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Elshire works at
Locations
SIMEDHealth Interventional Pain Management4741 NW 8th Ave Ste C, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 224-1813
SIMEDHealth3309 SW 34th Cir Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 732-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gentle, kind and listens to his patients
About Dr. Vance Elshire, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1497769640
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elshire has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elshire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elshire works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.