Dr. Vance Eberly Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Vance Eberly Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA.
Dr. Eberly Jr works at
Locations
Vance C. Eberly MD Inc.11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 405, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-6112
Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center7601 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 385-6367
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eberly replaced both of my knees, December 2019 and May 2020. The recovery was amazing; I never needed a pain pill and it was only one night in the hospital. This compared to my sister that had the traditional knee replacement surgery, 4 nights in the hospital and lots of pain pills. To this day, my knees are excellent, I highly recommend this procedure. Thank you Dr. Eberly - amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Vance Eberly Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053429456
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberly Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eberly Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eberly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberly Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eberly Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberly Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.