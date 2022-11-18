Overview

Dr. Vance Aloupis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Aloupis works at Dr. Vance Arthur Aloupis MD in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.