Dr. Vance Aloupis, MD
Overview
Dr. Vance Aloupis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Vance A Aloupis MD792 STATE ST, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-6508
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's wonderful. I wish i could still go to him.
About Dr. Vance Aloupis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aloupis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aloupis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aloupis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aloupis has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloupis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloupis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloupis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloupis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloupis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.