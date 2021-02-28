See All Neurosurgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Lemons works at Neurological Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

    Vanburen Ross Lemons MD A Neurological Medical Corp
    3415 American River Dr Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 28, 2021
Dr Lemons is the best Dr ,I've come across and would recommend him to other people. He's a straight shooter and gets straight to the point and will answer all your questions and you will leave his office knowing the solution to your problem.
Standfield — Feb 28, 2021
Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD
About Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538229687
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vanburen Lemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lemons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lemons works at Neurological Surgery in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lemons’s profile.

Dr. Lemons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemons.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

