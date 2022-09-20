See All Rheumatologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Van Warren, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Van Warren, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. 

Dr. Warren works at UH Minoff Health Center in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robert Perhala, MD
Dr. Robert Perhala, MD
4.3 (27)
Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals Medical Group Inc.
    3909 Orange Pl Ste 3100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-2289
  2. 2
    11100 Euclid Ave Ste 1500, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-2289
  3. 3
    UH Strongsville Urgent Care
    18181 Pearl Rd Ste B204, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-4925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Lupus
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 20, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Warren for the past 20+ years ! I appreciate the time and patience he take with explaining what's going on with me. He talk to me and not at me. He show me my labs and explain them to me and show me my problem (point it out).
    Felicia McCloud — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Van Warren, MD
    About Dr. Van Warren, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770503849
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warren has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

