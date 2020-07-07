Overview

Dr. Van Wagner, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at ARCH BARIATRICS in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.