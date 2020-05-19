Dr. Van Veloso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veloso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Veloso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Van Veloso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They completed their residency with St Mary Med Center
Dr. Veloso works at
Locations
Optum-North Hollywood6350 Laurel Canyon Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (866) 592-2199
Healthcare Partners Vanowen-Van Nuys15216 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 785-7875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. VELOSO IS A GREAT PHYSICIAN, VERY ATTENTIVE . I HAVE HAD HIM AS MY PRIMARY DOCTOR FOR 8 YEARS, I TRAVEL MORE THAN 50 MILES TO SEE HIM , AND WILL CONTINUE TO I TRUST HIM FULLY WITH MY HEALTH .
About Dr. Van Veloso, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1689622326
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veloso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veloso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veloso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veloso speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Veloso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veloso.
