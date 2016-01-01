Dr. Van Sykes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Sykes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Van Sykes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wausau, WI.
Dr. Sykes works at
Locations
-
1
Quirt Family Dentistry200 E Bridge St # 100, Wausau, WI 54403 Directions (715) 265-8716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sykes?
About Dr. Van Sykes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1588142178
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sykes accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sykes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sykes works at
Dr. Sykes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.