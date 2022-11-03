Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Van Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Family Health Center1600 Providence Dr, Waco, TX 76707 Directions (254) 313-4200
Ochsner Community Health-brees Family Center5950 Bullard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70128 Directions (504) 354-4188
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-6049
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No long wait staff very nice Doctor Beautiful disposition very nice and concerned answered all questions and listened to my Helth problems Great information given
About Dr. Van Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1417486812
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
