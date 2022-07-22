Dr. Van Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Van Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 441-8200
Mease Dunedin Hospital601 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6533
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida455 Pinellas St Ste 330, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-8611
Baycare Medical Group6633 Forest Ave Ste 300, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr. Nguyen is very professional knowledgeable, concerned, caring and understanding. He listen's and explains diagnosis and procedures thoroughly. I never feel rushed and always feel respected. I've never had to wait long, and the office is always clean, and the staff is very friendly. I feel very lucky to have Dr. Nguyen as my cardiologist, and highly recommend his services."
About Dr. Van Nguyen, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.