Dr. Van Nguyen, MD

Cardiology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Van Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Baycare Medical Group in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL, Clearwater, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida
    1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 441-8200
  2
    Mease Dunedin Hospital
    601 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 734-6533
  3
    Mease Countryside Hospital
    3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 724-8611
  4
    The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida
    455 Pinellas St Ste 330, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 724-8611
  5
    Baycare Medical Group
    6633 Forest Ave Ste 300, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 724-8611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    "Dr. Nguyen is very professional knowledgeable, concerned, caring and understanding. He listen's and explains diagnosis and procedures thoroughly. I never feel rushed and always feel respected. I've never had to wait long, and the office is always clean, and the staff is very friendly. I feel very lucky to have Dr. Nguyen as my cardiologist, and highly recommend his services."
    Thomas Baumgardner — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Van Nguyen, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205898236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education

    Dr. Van Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

