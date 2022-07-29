Dr. Van Leavitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Leavitt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Van Leavitt, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ AZ College of Oseopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Bariatric & General Surgery4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 887-4895Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Agave Surgical Associates3686 S Rome St # 201, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-5673
-
3
Maria R Brown2919 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 887-4895
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leavitt?
Love Dr Leavitt. He’s knowledgeable and very compassionate.
About Dr. Van Leavitt, DO
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780976480
Education & Certifications
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Botsford General Hospital
- Midwestern Univ AZ College of Oseopathic Medicine
- Arizona State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leavitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Dr. Leavitt speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.