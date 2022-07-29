See All General Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Van Leavitt, DO

General Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Van Leavitt, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ AZ College of Oseopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Leavitt works at Karl B. Hiatt, MD - Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Bariatric & General Surgery
    4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 887-4895
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Agave Surgical Associates
    3686 S Rome St # 201, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-5673
  3. 3
    Maria R Brown
    2919 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 887-4895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Love Dr Leavitt. He’s knowledgeable and very compassionate.
    Sherri Smith — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Van Leavitt, DO
    About Dr. Van Leavitt, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780976480
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Gateway Medical Center
    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Midwestern Univ AZ College of Oseopathic Medicine
    • Arizona State University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Leavitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

