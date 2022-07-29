Overview

Dr. Van Leavitt, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ AZ College of Oseopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Leavitt works at Karl B. Hiatt, MD - Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.