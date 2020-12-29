Dr. Van Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Van Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
Usmd Carrollton Clinic1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 426-8675
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lam is an incredible doctor who sees my entire family, including my mom. His staff is professional, friendly, and patient. We have been with them since 2009.
About Dr. Van Lam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.