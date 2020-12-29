See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Van Lam, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Van Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lam works at USMD Carrollton Clinic in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usmd Carrollton Clinic
    1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 426-8675

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Wellness Examination
Constipation
Gout
Wellness Examination
Constipation

Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Wellness Examination
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Post-Vaccination Fever
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr. Lam is an incredible doctor who sees my entire family, including my mom. His staff is professional, friendly, and patient. We have been with them since 2009.
    Sasha Marrier — Dec 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Van Lam, MD
    About Dr. Van Lam, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1689647133
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lam works at USMD Carrollton Clinic in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lam’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

