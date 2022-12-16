Overview

Dr. Van Ha, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Ha works at Loudoun Dermatology Associates in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.