Dr. Van Ginger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Van Ginger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Ginger works at
Locations
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5474Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Seattle Primary Physicians Pllc1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-2301
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the BEST Dr I have had yet. she is willing to do what it takes for her patients!!! Understanding, caring, and informative! thank you!!
About Dr. Van Ginger, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1821108309
Education & Certifications
- Urology
