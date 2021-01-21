Overview

Dr. Vamsi Nukala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Nukala works at Anderson Medical Group in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.