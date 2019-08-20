See All Hematologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD

Hematology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kota works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD
Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Natasha Savage, MD
Dr. Natasha Savage, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD
Dr. Jigarkumar Parikh, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  3. 3
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2481
  4. 4
    Georgia Cancer Center
    1411 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-6744

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pancytopenia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancytopenia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kota?

Aug 20, 2019
He listen and he answered questions.
Msbear Luke18 — Aug 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kota to family and friends

Dr. Kota's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kota

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD.

About Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790902393
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kota has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kota.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.