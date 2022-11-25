Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Kancherla works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Clinic Of Georgia1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-7202Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Specialty Orthopaedics1229 Friendship Rd # 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 532-7202
-
3
Specialty Orthopaedics81 Prominence Ct # 100, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (770) 532-7202
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had ALIF surgery about 3 years ago with Dr. Kancherla. It was the best decision of my life. Even though I‘m not 100% better, I am about 80-90% better than I was before surgery. Years of debilitating pain gone!
About Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1962799247
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic & Neurological Spine Surgery, Cleveland Spine Institute
- St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Lehigh Univeristy
- Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kancherla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kancherla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kancherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kancherla works at
Dr. Kancherla speaks Spanish and Telugu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancherla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancherla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.