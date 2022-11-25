Overview

Dr. Vamsi Kancherla, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Kancherla works at Specialty Clinic Of Georgia in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Dawsonville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.