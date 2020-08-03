Dr. Vootla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vamshidhar Vootla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vamshidhar Vootla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 12502 Willowbrook Rd Apt 5F, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (571) 338-5828
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
My husband is a cancer patient and I am a nurse and we both love Dr Vootla. He listened he was professional he explained everything we really trusted him the hospital was clean and everyone is really nice my husband's colonoscopy went very well I would highly recommend Dr Vootla GI
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Vootla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vootla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vootla has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vootla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vootla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vootla.
