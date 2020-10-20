Overview

Dr. Vamsee Amirneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Amirneni works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians in Ontario, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.