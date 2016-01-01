Overview

Dr. Valorie Haves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Haves works at Germantown Hospital 3rd Florida in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.