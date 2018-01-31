Dr. Muthappan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD
Overview
Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Muthappan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
2020 Surgery Center LLC516 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-0190
- 2 1225 S Main St Ste 403, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 617-2020
-
3
Mcmurray Proadjuster Chiropractic Clinic3380 Washington Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 429-2020
- 4 4448 Old William Penn Hwy, Murrysville, PA 15668 Directions (724) 617-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muthappan?
Dr. Valli was my surgeon for cornea surgeries when she was in Pittsburgh. She went above and beyond for a correction during my first surgery and I rarely see any floaters. She is compassionate and proficient in what she does. I would recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Valliammai Muthappan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1427370675
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muthappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muthappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muthappan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthappan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.