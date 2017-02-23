Dr. Valli Vujjeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vujjeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valli Vujjeni, MD
Overview
Dr. Valli Vujjeni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Valli A Vujjeni MD Inc.2101 Forest Ave Ste 120, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 960-1114
Bay Area Community Hlth -irvington Dave Clinic40910 FREMONT BLVD, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 770-8040
- 3 660 S Fair Oaks Ave Fl 2, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (888) 334-1000
- 4 750 S Bascom Ave Ste 140, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (888) 334-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for all your help. You made me brave and helped me a lot in all 9 months. Suggested medicines for my mom. I really love you
About Dr. Valli Vujjeni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1427170653
Education & Certifications
- N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vujjeni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vujjeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vujjeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vujjeni has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vujjeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vujjeni speaks Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vujjeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vujjeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vujjeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vujjeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.