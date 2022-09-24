Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD
Overview
Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kodali works at
Locations
-
1
Park Gastroenterology Pllc7560 Carpenter Fire Station Rd Ste 303, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (919) 650-6461
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings2041 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-5203
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kodali?
Dr. Kodali is an excellent gastroenterologist. I am impressed by his thorough and “no nonsence” approach. He is a good listener and explains medical issues very clearly. He is very effective. I am glad I found him and recommend him to everyone else
About Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609809920
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hosp, Gastroenterology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Other Specialty Long Island Coll Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Andhra Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodali works at
Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.