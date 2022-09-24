See All Gastroenterologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kodali works at Park Gastroenterologist Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Gastroenterology Pllc
    7560 Carpenter Fire Station Rd Ste 303, Cary, NC 27519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 650-6461
  2. 2
    Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
    2041 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-5203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. Kodali is an excellent gastroenterologist. I am impressed by his thorough and “no nonsence” approach. He is a good listener and explains medical issues very clearly. He is very effective. I am glad I found him and recommend him to everyone else
    Anonymous — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609809920
    Education & Certifications

    • Wm Beaumont Hosp, Gastroenterology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Other Specialty Long Island Coll Hosp, Internal Medicine
    • Andhra Medical College
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

