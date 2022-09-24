Overview

Dr. Vallisitaram Kodali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kodali works at Park Gastroenterologist Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.