Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valisia Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Valisia Andrews, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Obgyn PC6105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste E150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 250-3660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
An absolutely amazing doctor.
About Dr. Valisia Andrews, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851406359
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.