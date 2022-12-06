Dr. Valiant Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valiant Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valiant Tan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabeth City, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Virginia Oncology Associates1503B N ROAD ST, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 331-2044
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Tan is Competent, Caring, and is an excellent Communicator. A Cancer Patient should be compassionately, fully informed about his/her disease, and Dr. Tan clearly understands that; it is obviously an inherent part of his nature Contrast that with his Med. Asst. (I believe her name is Cherie Dixon.) I am so use to my Doctors' Med. Assts. being pleasant and compassionate. I have seen Dr. T twice. Both times the Med. Asst. was curt, concerned about saving a minute, hardly spent a moment with face to face contact, barked out her 'few words as possible orders,' and even got my weight wrong last visit. This is a prime example of someone in the Health Care profession who does not understand the elementary, but critical importance of the requirement for warmth and compassion in dealing with Cancer Patients, some of whom may be facing death. Sorry for the truthful negativity. Do not let that take away from my gratitude and good fortune in having such a wonderful Dr. as Dr. Tan.
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1154326718
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Interfaith Med Center
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
