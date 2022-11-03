Overview

Dr. Valeriya Levitan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Levitan works at NBV 17 SOUTH 5 in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.