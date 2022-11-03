Dr. Valeriya Levitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeriya Levitan, MD
Dr. Valeriya Levitan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5506
Midtown Dermatology Services PC317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7414
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Levitan for a few years now, and she is great. Friendly, knowledgeable, and understands insurance hurdles. I sometimes see fellows that she is supervising, and they are always wonderful—really take their time, super friendly and personable, and do my injections really carefully.
About Dr. Valeriya Levitan, MD
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1609132893
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- NY U Sch Med
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Neurology
Dr. Levitan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitan.
