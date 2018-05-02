Dr. Valeriya Feygina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feygina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeriya Feygina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valeriya Feygina, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Rutgers Health-rwj Pediatric Genetics89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3154
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (609) 323-0626
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
She is an excellent doctor. My daughter received a kidney transplant and had complications. She did alot of leg work to research the reoccurance of the problem. Between her, the transplant surgeon, and the rest of the team a plan of action was developed and my daughter is healthy and thriving.
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English, Russian
- 1225469489
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
