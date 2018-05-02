See All Pediatric Nephrologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Valeriya Feygina, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valeriya Feygina, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Feygina works at RUTGERS HEALTH-RWJ PEDIATRIC GENETICS in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rutgers Health-rwj Pediatric Genetics
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3154
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 323-0626

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 02, 2018
She is an excellent doctor. My daughter received a kidney transplant and had complications. She did alot of leg work to research the reoccurance of the problem. Between her, the transplant surgeon, and the rest of the team a plan of action was developed and my daughter is healthy and thriving.
Chris Yetter in Middleburg, Pa — May 02, 2018
About Dr. Valeriya Feygina, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Nephrology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
NPI Number
  • 1225469489
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Valeriya Feygina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feygina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feygina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feygina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feygina works at RUTGERS HEALTH-RWJ PEDIATRIC GENETICS in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Feygina’s profile.

Dr. Feygina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feygina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feygina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feygina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

